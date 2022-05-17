A much-anticipated fitness court — an open-air wellness center that allows users to leverage their body weight for a complete workout — will be officially unveiled Saturday at Hidden Valley Park.
Complete with rings, steps and sit-up benches, the project was made possible by a $30,000 grant from the National Fitness Campaign. Hanford was selected from hundreds of applicants nationwide for the match of city funds.
The unveiling will take place at 10 a.m. at the park, 11th Avenue and Cortner Street.
"I am thrilled to have this fitness court in our city and open to the public," said Mayor Kalish Morrow. "As a survivor of childhood cancer and a couple of autoimmune diseases, fitness and health have been a passion of mine for most of my life. It is incumbent upon us all to not take our health for granted, no matter what fitness level we are, so I believe this to be something fun and hopefully inspire our community to live an active, healthy lifestyle."
The fitness court was created with adults of all ages and fitness levels in mind. New users are able to download the free Fitness Court App, a coach-in-your-pocket style platform, that creates a digitally supported wellness ecosystem. The "Fitness Court" app is available for iOS and Android.
The National Fitness Campaign developed the trademarked seven-station system in 2012, hoping to inspire municipalities to transform public spaces into community fitness hubs. There are 100 active Fitness Court locations across the country, and the campaign will reach 500 cities and schools by the end of 2022.
"We are excited to bring our campaign to make world-class fitness free to the City of Hanford," said Mitch Menaged, founder of the National Fitness Campaign. "Together with the city, NFC is happy to be a part of a wellness network growing nationwide. With funding to reach 1,000 cities and schools by 2024, our Fitness Courts, free mobile app, classes, and clinics are building habits for millions of people."
Hanford residents are invited to attend the opening day launch to try the fitness court and learn about upcoming community wellness events and programming.