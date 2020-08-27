First Responder of the Year: Firefighter Connor Kurtz goes above and beyond the call of duty

HANFORD — There was a bit of confusion at first.

Firefighter Connor Kurtz wasn’t sure why he was getting messages congratulating him on being First Responder of the Year. He had received a piece of paper at the fire station telling him he was being recognized by the Hanford Chamber of Commerce, but the full weight of the moment hadn’t registered yet.

“I had no clue what they were talking about,” Kurtz said with a laugh.

Through the Hanford Fire Department, Kurtz had also been named Firefighter of the Year, so he figured that’s what the messages were about. But after his mother called him, he asked someone what they were referring to and he was sent a link.

Kurtz was one of two who were named First Responder of the Year for the chamber’s 2020 Distinguished Citizens and Business awards announced last week.

“I was kind of taken back by it. … I had no idea,” Kurtz said. “It took me by surprise to be honest.”

For Kurtz, the honor is still something hard for him to wrap his mind around.

“It’s kind of hard for me to even accept it because it’s something I’m passionate about,” Kurtz said. “I feel like to be a good person and if you have the power to do something good in your community or bring some positivity to someone else’s life, why not do it?”

Although grateful, he recognized that his fellow firefighters are also worthy since they work just as hard as he does, and go above and beyond for the community. But Kurtz is more than worthy of the award.