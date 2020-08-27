First Responder of the Year: Firefighter Connor Kurtz goes above and beyond the call of duty

HANFORD — There was a bit of confusion at first.
Firefighter Connor Kurtz wasn’t sure why he was getting messages congratulating him on being First Responder of the Year. He had received a piece of paper at the fire station telling him he was being recognized by the Hanford Chamber of Commerce, but the full weight of the moment hadn’t registered yet.
“I had no clue what they were talking about,” Kurtz said with a laugh.
Through the Hanford Fire Department, Kurtz had also been named Firefighter of the Year, so he figured that’s what the messages were about. But after his mother called him, he asked someone what they were referring to and he was sent a link.
Kurtz was one of two who were named First Responder of the Year for the chamber’s 2020 Distinguished Citizens and Business awards announced last week.
“I was kind of taken back by it. … I had no idea,” Kurtz said. “It took me by surprise to be honest.”
For Kurtz, the honor is still something hard for him to wrap his mind around.
“It’s kind of hard for me to even accept it because it’s something I’m passionate about,” Kurtz said. “I feel like to be a good person and if you have the power to do something good in your community or bring some positivity to someone else’s life, why not do it?”
Although grateful, he recognized that his fellow firefighters are also worthy since they work just as hard as he does, and go above and beyond for the community. But Kurtz is more than worthy of the award.
The 28-year-old firefighter has been with the Hanford Fire Department for a little over five and a half years and has been in the industry for over 10 years. He’s an adviser to the first-ever HFD Explorer program, was one of the leading voices for getting therapy dogs Asher and Tiller, and more.
The passion and drive with which Kurtz attacks his job, he credits to his parents. They raised him to be respectful and responsible, but it was their work ethic which rubbed off on him.
“My dad and my mom worked really hard for the things that we got,” Kurtz said. “My mom and my dad have both given up so much stuff for the better of us.”
Now a husband and father to a three-month-old daughter, Kurtz hopes she’ll also realize one day how hard him and his wife work.
Kurtz was born and raised in Hanford, attended Kings River-Hardwick and went to Hanford High School where he part of the Class of 2010. He was hired with the Columbia College Fire Department right out of high school. From there, he worked at the Lassen National Forest, a federal fire department, for one season on the engine crew and did a year with Twain Harte Fire Department as an engineer before making his way to HFD.
Now a firefighter where he’s lived nearly his entire life, Kurtz loves it.
“Just being able to help out the community that gave me an awesome childhood, pretty blessed life, it’s awesome,” Kurtz said.
As well as never having the same repetitive schedule.
“There’s lot of opportunities to get your hands dirty, experience new things, meet cool new people, and every day’s a brand new day,” he added.
Originally, Kurtz was hoping to work with animals, but then his uncle, who was a firefighter for the San Bruno Fire Department, took him for a ride-along.
“I did a 24-hour ride-along, so I got to run calls with him and see what the life is like of a firefighter and I loved it,” Kurtz said. “I fell in love with the career and after the ride-along I just pursued it. It’s the best career choice. I’m absolutely in love with my job every single day.”
Working with people he sees as family and not just coworkers has furthered his love for the job. He’s one of 30 with the HFD and his passion has led him to being a First Responder of the Year.
“I’m just truly thankful, truly blessed and very grateful for this award,” Kurtz said. “It’s kind of surreal still to me.”
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
