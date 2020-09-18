First Responder of the Year: After more than three decades, Jeff Schneider still answers the call

HANFORD — Jeff Schneider once trained a fellow colleague to be an EMT — they didn’t last one shift.
“You’re either made for it or you’re not,” Schneider, a paramedic for American Ambulance, said.
On their first 24-hour shift, a stressful call came in and after returning to the station, his partner went outside. When another call came in a couple hours later, he was nowhere to be found. His partner’s car was gone and he had headed home. That was the end of that story.
“There’s the occasional person that they think it’s for them,” Schneider said. “They come in and then they run a few calls or work a few weeks and they go, ‘Nope, not for me.’”
With a high turnover rate in his industry, it makes it all the more impressive that Schneider has been doing this type of work in Kings County since July 1, 1984.
And for his efforts, the 57-year-old paramedic was recently named First Responder of the Year by the Hanford Chamber of Commerce. He was one of two first responders bestowed with the honor.
“It’s an honor to be recognized, always. When you do the job that we do, we are called the forgotten heroes,” Schneider said. “We go out and we do our job there’s no one out there really tooting our horns for us. So to have somebody take notice of my years of service and experience … it’s humbling.”
Schneider, who’s been with American Ambulance for nearly 20 years, has been a paramedic since 1989. Four years prior, he was an EMT-2 and four years before that, he was an EMT-1.
Born in Sanger and raised just outside of Fowler, he’s been in the Valley his whole life. Schneider and his wife have called Hanford home since 1987.
“It’s an honor to serve your community,” Schneider said. “I was raised that way by my father and my mother. My dad was a part-time minister so service to others, service to community was part of my DNA.”
His parents weren’t the only influence on his journey to the medical field. TV helped inspire him as well.
“When the TV show “Emergency!” came out on TV in ’72, that gave me my focus,” Schneider said. “I saw the paramedics in action on TV … and I was like, ‘That’s what I want to do.’”
And it wasn’t just “Emergency!” which captured his imagination. Any kind of medical show glued him to the screen, including his mom’s favorite, “General Hospital.”
“That was her one thing she did every day,” Schneider said. “I remember all the way back like three years old sitting on the couch with her and watching the show.”
Now after more than three decades in Kings County, it’s not the stress level that changes for Schneider, but the hours spent on the road that take a toll. He has a 60-hour work week consisting of one 12-hour shift and then works two 24-hour shifts. For Schneider, he works the latter shifts consecutively — three days on and four days off.
How does he work 48 hours? According to Schneider, it’s just something he’s done his whole career. It was actually more stressful when he worked in Madera. There they had 48-plus hour shifts and he worked for 13 days and then had one day off, which he did for many months. He literally lived at the station.
Schneider does it for the love of the job and being able to help people. He said sometimes just holding someone’s hand and letting them know everything’s going to be OK is all it takes.
And for those wanting to be a paramedic, Schneider says go for it.
“It never hurts to take the EMT class … because you can always use those skills in your lifetime,” Schneider said. “If you feel like you want to do it, explore it. It’s either for you or not for you, but why not take a shot?”
If you stick with it, Schneider said you’ll know you made a difference.
“A common saying a lot of EMS workers say is some people go to their deathbed wondering if they made a difference in life, we know we did,” he said.
