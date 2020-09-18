First Responder of the Year: After more than three decades, Jeff Schneider still answers the call

HANFORD — Jeff Schneider once trained a fellow colleague to be an EMT — they didn’t last one shift.

“You’re either made for it or you’re not,” Schneider, a paramedic for American Ambulance, said.

On their first 24-hour shift, a stressful call came in and after returning to the station, his partner went outside. When another call came in a couple hours later, he was nowhere to be found. His partner’s car was gone and he had headed home. That was the end of that story.

“There’s the occasional person that they think it’s for them,” Schneider said. “They come in and then they run a few calls or work a few weeks and they go, ‘Nope, not for me.’”

With a high turnover rate in his industry, it makes it all the more impressive that Schneider has been doing this type of work in Kings County since July 1, 1984.

And for his efforts, the 57-year-old paramedic was recently named First Responder of the Year by the Hanford Chamber of Commerce. He was one of two first responders bestowed with the honor.

“It’s an honor to be recognized, always. When you do the job that we do, we are called the forgotten heroes,” Schneider said. “We go out and we do our job there’s no one out there really tooting our horns for us. So to have somebody take notice of my years of service and experience … it’s humbling.”

Schneider, who’s been with American Ambulance for nearly 20 years, has been a paramedic since 1989. Four years prior, he was an EMT-2 and four years before that, he was an EMT-1.