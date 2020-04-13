First COVID-19-related death reported in Kings County

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

KINGS COUNTY — The Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH) has received confirmation of the first Novel Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) associated death in Kings County. The patient's exposure is still under investigation at this time. The individual was over 65 years of age. This case also signifies the tenth confirmed case in Kings County.

“The County is deeply saddened by this loss to COVID-19, and extends our condolences to the family for their loss,” says Edward Hill, Director of Kings County Department of Public Health. “This is a tragic reminder of how serious COVID-19 can be and we encourage all residents to stay at home and practice social distancing when going out for essential services.”