First COVID-19-related death, 2 new cases reported in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY — The Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH) has received confirmation of the first Novel Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) associated death in Kings County. The patient's exposure is still under investigation at this time. The individual was over 65 years of age. This case also signifies the tenth confirmed case in Kings County.

“The County is deeply saddened by this loss to COVID-19, and extends our condolences to the family for their loss,” says Edward Hill, Director of Kings County Department of Public Health. “This is a tragic reminder of how serious COVID-19 can be and we encourage all residents to stay at home and practice social distancing when going out for essential services.”

In addition, two new cases have been reported in the county, officials announced Monday afternoon.

The cases now total the eleventh and twelfth cases of a resident being diagnosed with the Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). The exposure for these two new cases is still under investigation and all cases have been quarantined.

KCDPH has also identified three previously identified cases who have fully recovered from the disease.

KCDPH is currently conducting communicable disease investigations to identify any persons who may have had close personal contact with these individuals, including any friends, family members, or health care professionals, to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness. Due to privacy laws, no specific information regarding any of the twelve cases can be shared with the public.

