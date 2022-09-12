The Kings County Department of Public Health announced the County's first recorded positive case of MPX - or Monkeypox according to a press release issued Monday, September 12.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health have been monitoring transmission and have seen and increase in reported cases, according to the press release.

"While it's good to stay alert about any emerging public health outbreaks, the current risk of MPX for the general public is low," the California Department for Public Health said.

Tags

Recommended for you