The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health have been monitoring transmission and have seen and increase in reported cases, according to the press release.
"While it's good to stay alert about any emerging public health outbreaks, the current risk of MPX for the general public is low," the California Department for Public Health said.
Monkeypox is described in the press release as "a rare disease" caused by infection with a virus related to smallpox and vaccinia viruses. It spreads through direct, close contact with an infected person.
Monkeypox enters the body through broken skin, the respiratory tract, or mucous membranes after skin or sexual contact, from bodily fluids, or contact with contaminated clothing or linens, according to the press release.
Practicing good hand hygiene; wearing a well-fitted face mask around others; talking with any new partners about health before close or intimate contact; and avoiding contact with sick people and their bedding, clothing, or other materials is highly recommended for reducing the spread of Monkeypox.
The Kings County Department of Public Health recommend persons believing they have been exposed or have symptoms should contact their health care provider as soon as possible.