First Baptist Church gives away more than 600 backpacks

HANFORD — First Baptist Church gave away more than 600 backpacks to children in Hanford last Wednesday and Thursday.

The second date of the backpack giveaway took place at Main Street Hanford’s Thursday Night Market Place. Ecstatic parents and children showed up and were able to select the backpack they desired.

“We offered the market because it's a safe place where people could come and pick them up,” Executive Director of Main Street Hanford Michelle Brown said.

The backpacks were filled with school supplies and were for K-12.

“It was a lot of fun to see the happy kiddos with their backpacks,” Brown said. “The little ones were adorable and so excited to start school.”

