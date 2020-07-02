Fireworks sales begin

HANFORD — Although there will be no big Fourth of July fireworks show in Hanford this year, residents can still celebrate Independence Day safely with their families.
Fireworks booths, which popped up Wednesday across the city on street corners and parking lots, will sell “safe and sane” fireworks until July 4.
For local organizations and churches, the booths account for one of their biggest fundraisers of the year, with each stand benefitting different community events or programs.
Business at Hanford Nazarene Church’s Phantom fireworks booth, which is located in the Hanford Mall parking lot near the food court entrance, was steady on the first day open and even busier than years past, said church member and volunteer Mark Allein.
For the past couple decades, the church has used proceeds from its fireworks sales to fund community outreach events, like the annual Easter egg hunt and Halloween festivities, as well as buying food for local food pantries
“We don’t use any of the funds for anything within our church, this goes directly back out to the community,” Allein said.
Tips for a safe holiday
Just because a firework has the “safe and sane” seal doesn’t mean nothing can go wrong when handling these pyrotechnics.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, more than 19,500 reported fires are started by fireworks annually.
“It’s our busiest day of the year, without question,” said Hanford Fire Department Chief Steve Pendergrass.
Pendergrass expects a busy night on Saturday and has subsequently upped staffing for the night to make sure extra fire personnel are available to handle the dozens of calls he anticipates.
The fire department does not recommend fireworks, but Pendergrass knows that many people will still light them this weekend and he just asks that they understand the risks and be as careful as possible.
Illegal fireworks cause numerous structure fires every year, and Pendergrass said even “safe and sane” fireworks can be dangerous if their rules are not followed. He recommends removing the area of any vegetation and making sure there are no combustible materials nearby or anything that can catch on fire.
He also said children should not be allowed to light the fireworks.
“The Fourth [of July] is a reminder to celebrate our freedom, but with freedom comes a responsibility to ourselves and to others,” Pendergrass said.
