Fireworks sales begin

HANFORD — Although there will be no big Fourth of July fireworks show in Hanford this year, residents can still celebrate Independence Day safely with their families.

Fireworks booths, which popped up Wednesday across the city on street corners and parking lots, will sell “safe and sane” fireworks until July 4.

For local organizations and churches, the booths account for one of their biggest fundraisers of the year, with each stand benefitting different community events or programs.

Business at Hanford Nazarene Church’s Phantom fireworks booth, which is located in the Hanford Mall parking lot near the food court entrance, was steady on the first day open and even busier than years past, said church member and volunteer Mark Allein.

For the past couple decades, the church has used proceeds from its fireworks sales to fund community outreach events, like the annual Easter egg hunt and Halloween festivities, as well as buying food for local food pantries

“We don’t use any of the funds for anything within our church, this goes directly back out to the community,” Allein said.

Tips for a safe holiday

Just because a firework has the “safe and sane” seal doesn’t mean nothing can go wrong when handling these pyrotechnics.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, more than 19,500 reported fires are started by fireworks annually.

“It’s our busiest day of the year, without question,” said Hanford Fire Department Chief Steve Pendergrass.