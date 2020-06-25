Fire destroys abandoned building in downtown Hanford

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HANFORD — An abandoned building in downtown Hanford was completely destroyed following a large fire late Wednesday night.

Around 11 p.m., Hanford Fire Department received multiple calls reporting a structure fire near the corner of Green and Seventh streets in downtown Hanford.

When crews arrived, the fire, which was located in an abandoned building, was fully involved, said Hanford Fire Chief Steve Pendergrass.

Pendergrass said crews established a water source and began a defensive attack by pouring water over the top of the building.

The chief said crews worked to minimize threats to nearby businesses due to embers, as well as potential threats from power lines and nearby fuel tanks. He said there was some limited damage to the roof of a nearby restaurant.

Pendergrass said crews worked until about 3:30 a.m. to knock down and extinguish the fire, but firefighters remained on scene until well into Thursday afternoon.

He said four engines from Hanford Fire Department and three from Kings County Fire Department responded.

“There were no injuries — things went really smooth,” Pendergrass said.