Female Citizen of the Year: Michelle Brown exudes passion, love for Hanford

HANFORD — When there’s an event downtown, you’re more than likely going to find Michelle Brown there.

Brown, the executive director of Main Street Hanford, an organization whose mission is to “support, promote and revitalize downtown Hanford,” was recently named the Female Citizen of the Year by the Hanford Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s a great feeling actually to be recognized that way,” Brown said. “It’s the first time I’ve ever received an award, so I was really touched and honored to be chosen for that.”

It’s an award that’s well-deserved.

The do-it-all 38-year-old wears many hats as executive director and always seems to deliver when it comes to making Hanford the best it can be.

From running the organization on a daily basis to bookkeeping, accounting, recordkeeping and managing the events, Brown always keeps pace. She also communicates with potential new businesses and before COVID-19, also managed the street cleaning, crow abatement, public art and façade grant programs.

“It’s a lot, but it’s so awesome,” Brown, who’s been with Main Street Hanford for four years and at the executive director for three, said. “I love it so much. I love my job.”

She keeps herself ready for the next event and is always looking to bring a new angle to an old staple.

“Even when we’ve had events that were around for 15, 20 years, I was determined to change them into something new and exciting,” Brown said. “I like to see something evolve and change and transform into something better.”