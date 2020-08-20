Female Citizen of the Year: Michelle Brown exudes passion, love for Hanford

HANFORD — When there’s an event downtown, you’re more than likely going to find Michelle Brown there.
Brown, the executive director of Main Street Hanford, an organization whose mission is to “support, promote and revitalize downtown Hanford,” was recently named the Female Citizen of the Year by the Hanford Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s a great feeling actually to be recognized that way,” Brown said. “It’s the first time I’ve ever received an award, so I was really touched and honored to be chosen for that.”
It’s an award that’s well-deserved.
The do-it-all 38-year-old wears many hats as executive director and always seems to deliver when it comes to making Hanford the best it can be.
From running the organization on a daily basis to bookkeeping, accounting, recordkeeping and managing the events, Brown always keeps pace. She also communicates with potential new businesses and before COVID-19, also managed the street cleaning, crow abatement, public art and façade grant programs.
“It’s a lot, but it’s so awesome,” Brown, who’s been with Main Street Hanford for four years and at the executive director for three, said. “I love it so much. I love my job.”
She keeps herself ready for the next event and is always looking to bring a new angle to an old staple.
“Even when we’ve had events that were around for 15, 20 years, I was determined to change them into something new and exciting,” Brown said. “I like to see something evolve and change and transform into something better.”
Brown described the award as a validation that they’re doing their jobs at Main Street Hanford, but also made sure to shine a light on others.
“Citizen of the Year, I did not do the things that got me this award by myself,” Brown said. “I have Brittany [Parreira], my assistant, who I couldn’t do anything without. As far as our projects, we take on these monster projects and it’s just the two of us.”
She also noted her “amazing group of volunteers,” which includes board members and community members, who help in various capacities, such as helping close off the street for the weekly Dine-Out Downtown events.
“I definitely feel like, for me, it means that I have an incredible crew of people and together we make a difference and that’s really amazing. That’s a great feeling,” Brown said.
Born and raised in Hanford, Brown finds her passion right here in the city itself. Her parents still own Borba’s Auto Body, which opened in the late 1970s and is now run by her brother.
Brown temporarily moved away from Hanford for about four years when she lived in San Diego and Nashville, Tennessee, but she quickly came back to start a family. She’s married with two children, a boy, 12, and a girl, 10, who keep her busy on top of all of her other responsibilities.
“I have lived downtown in the upper house apartments, I’ve worked downtown in various restaurants, I have roots here and I love my home,” Brown said. “It matters to me that we continue to preserve the history and make it a better place for our family and for the future.
“I really do want to see the businesses succeed because they’re my friends and my family too. I love that my job means something. It’s important. I get to support all of these people and I love that.”
It’s no surprise that when the awards were announced, many people were in agreement on social media with the choice for Female Citizen of the Year.
“It’s been uplifting for me during these tough times to see so many people comment such wonderful things on social media and through text message,” Brown said. “It feels really good to hear all those positive things.”
