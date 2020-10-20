FEMA offers assistance to wildfire affected communities

SACRAMENTO – If you lost your home or sustained other losses because of wildfires in Lassen or Tulare counties between Aug. 14 and Sept. 26, you may be eligible for assistance from FEMA. This applies to survivors of the Sheep Fire and W-5 Cold Springs Fire in Lassen County and Tulare County’s SQF Complex, which includes the Castle Fire and Shotgun Fire.

FEMA gives eligible survivors financial awards to help them pay for such needs as rent, home repair or replacement, medical, dental or funeral costs and other serious disaster-related expenses.

Insurance is generally the best source of funds to recover from a disaster. If you have insurance that covers all or part of your wildfire losses, file your claim immediately before applying for disaster assistance. Get the process started as quickly as possible. The faster you file your insurance claim, the faster you can move ahead with your recovery. If your insurance doesn’t cover all your serious disaster related expenses, you may be eligible for FEMA assistance to help fill the gap.

Take photographs or video of the damage and keep all receipts related to clearing smoke, home repair or other disaster-related needs.

The only way to determine whether you are eligible for FEMA assistance is to apply. You can do that in three ways: online at www.disasterassistance.gov, by downloading and using the FEMA app on your smartphone or tablet, or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585) between 7 a.m. and 10:30 p.m.