FEMA intake center open in Tulare County

SACRAMENTO — A FEMA mobile registration intake center serving wildfire survivors opened Tuesday in Tulare County.

The center is part of the ongoing response and recovery mission for FEMA and the state of California to support survivors of the SQF Complex Fire, which includes the Castle Fire and Shotgun Fire.

Tulare County was added to an earlier FEMA disaster declaration, allowing residents with damage from the wildfires to apply for financial assistance that may include rent, home repair, home replacement and other disaster-related needs such as childcare, medical and dental expenses.

The center is in a parking lot on the east side of Tulare County Government Plaza, located at 1055 W. Henderson Ave. in Porterville. Center hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.

FEMA representatives are on site at the center to help assist and support survivors with registration, checking on application status, document drop off/upload and to answer any questions survivors may have.

Survivors can register with FEMA for federal aid in one of three ways:

Online at www.disasterassistance.gov;

By downloading the FEMA app to a smartphone or tablet;

Or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585) between 7 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. If you use a relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel, provide FEMA the specific number assigned to that service when you register. The helpline staff can also answer questions about applications already submitted.

Julissa Zavala contributed to this report.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.