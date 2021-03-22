Felon arrested for possession of firearm

VISALIA — On March 11, at 9:21 p.m., officers assigned to the Special Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of Ben Maddox Way and Main Street.
The driver, Francisco Lopez, 29, was in possession of a loaded firearm, drug paraphernalia, and provided a false name to officers, authorities said. Lopez is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.
Lopez was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility for firearm related charges, providing a false name, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
