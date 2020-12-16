Felon arrested for possession of firearm, meth

VISALIA — On Sunday, at 4:24 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance involving a male in possession of a firearm in the 800 block of N. Leslie. The caller reported the male involved in the disturbance had fled on a bicycle leaving the firearm at the residence.
Police say that an officer located the male, Julio Cesar Avalos, 35, at Mooney and Houston. Avalos was found to be on active AB 109 probation with a felony warrant for his arrest. Avalos was arrested without incident.
Officers responded back to his residence and conducted a probation search. During the search, officers allegedly located a shotgun, ammunition, approximately one ounce of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Avalos was also arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of methamphetamine for sales charges.
A second male, Jose Alcala, 41, was contacted at the residence and found to have an active misdemeanor warrant for his arrest. Both Avalos and Alcala were booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!