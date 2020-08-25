Felon arrested for loaded gun in car

CORCORAN — A convicted felon on probation was arrested Monday after police found a loaded gun in his car, Corcoran Police Department officials said.
Around 10:50 a.m., CPD officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an observed vehicle code violation in the 1400 block of Whitely Avenue. Officers said the driver of the vehicle was contacted and identified himself as 23-year-old John Michael Cortez.
Police said they discovered Cortez was on active Kings County Felony Probation. During a search of the vehicle, officers said they located a fully loaded handgun underneath the driver’s seat. They firearm was checked though the firearms data base and found not to be registered, officials said. Due to Cortez’ prior felony conviction, he is unable to own firearms or ammunition.
A glass pipe commonly used to ingest methamphetamine was also located during the search, police said. Officers said they contacted Cortez’ assigned probation officer, who stated they would be placing a hold on Cortez for the violation of his probationary status.
Authorities said Cortez was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, possession of narcotic paraphernalia and the probation violation. He was booked into the Kings County Jail and set with a bail amount of $30,000.
