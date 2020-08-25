You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Felon arrested for loaded gun in car
0 comments

Felon arrested for loaded gun in car

  • Updated
  • 0
John Michael Cortez

John Michael Cortez

 Contributed by Corcoran Police Department

CORCORAN — A convicted felon on probation was arrested Monday after police found a loaded gun in his car, Corcoran Police Department officials said.

Around 10:50 a.m., CPD officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an observed vehicle code violation in the 1400 block of Whitely Avenue. Officers said the driver of the vehicle was contacted and identified himself as 23-year-old John Michael Cortez.

Police said they discovered Cortez was on active Kings County Felony Probation. During a search of the vehicle, officers said they located a fully loaded handgun underneath the driver’s seat. They firearm was checked though the firearms data base and found not to be registered, officials said. Due to Cortez’ prior felony conviction, he is unable to own firearms or ammunition.

A glass pipe commonly used to ingest methamphetamine was also located during the search, police said. Officers said they contacted Cortez’ assigned probation officer, who stated they would be placing a hold on Cortez for the violation of his probationary status.

Authorities said Cortez was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, possession of narcotic paraphernalia and the probation violation. He was booked into the Kings County Jail and set with a bail amount of $30,000.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Manuel Luciano Farpella
Obituaries

Manuel Luciano Farpella

Manuel Luciano FarpellaApril 13, 1956 -August 8, 2020With great sadness we announce the passing of Manuel Luciano Farpella. Manuel went to be …

Gilbert Manuel Bettencourt
Obituaries

Gilbert Manuel Bettencourt

Gilbert Manuel BettencourtAugust 30, 1943 July 28, 2020On July 28, 2020, we received the great shock of Gilbert Manuel Bettencourts untimely d…

Alice Marie Bettencourt
Obituaries

Alice Marie Bettencourt

Alice Marie BettencourtNovember 10, 1943 July 30, 2020It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alice Marie Bettencourt on July…

Kings County COVID-19 data updated
News

Kings County COVID-19 data updated

  • Updated

HANFORD — Following technology issues with the state’s electronic lab reporting system, Kings County now has updated information on its COVID-…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News