Felon arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine, firearm
Felon arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine, firearm

  Updated
Felon arrested for possession of methamphetamine, firearm
Contributed by Visalia Police Department

VISALIA — On Friday, at 1:16 p.m., the VPD Narcotics Unit with the assistance of the Tulare Area Regional Gang Enforcement Team (TARGET) went to Rickey Ray Lawrence’s, 51, residence located at 15000 Ave. 288 to conduct a probation compliance check.

While officers were searching the residence, Lawrence drove up in his vehicle. He was contacted and found to be in possession and transporting narcotics.

Officers located approximately a pound of methamphetamine, a digital scale, packaging material, five vials of steroids, a firearm and a large amount of currency.

Lawrence is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing ammunition and firearms. He was booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of narcotics while armed, and for possession and transportation of methamphetamine for sales.

