Felon arrested, allegedly in possession of gun, ammo and meth
Felon arrested, allegedly in possession of gun, ammo and meth

  • Updated
Joshua Cotton

Joshua Cotton

 Contributed by Lemoore Police Department

LEMOORE — A Lemoore man who is a convicted felon was arrested Wednesday for possession of a gun, ammunition and meth, Lemoore Police Department officials said.

Around 8 p.m., an LPD officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 100 block of South Lemoore Avenue for speeding. The driver was identified as 21-year-old Joshua Cotton of Lemoore.

Police said a records check of Cotton revealed his driver’s license was suspended and he was on probation.

During a search of Cotton’s vehicle, officers said they located an unassembled pistol and ammunition.

Through investigation, officials said they discovered that Cotton was a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms and/or ammunition.

A further search of Cotton revealed he was in possession of methamphetamine, police said.

Authorities said Cotton was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition and meth, and for driving on a suspended license. His bail was set at $75,000.

