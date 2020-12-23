Father-son duo share special bond with new business

FRESNO — After about three decades in the corporate world, Kirk Gallenkamp knew it was time for a change. His son, Austin, wanted to come along for the venture.
The father-son duo were looking to own a new business.
Kirk, a 55-year-old lifelong commission-only salesman, not only understood what it was like to control his own business, but had previously owned four of them. Austin, who was “pretty much a straight A student,” according to Kirk, had also flashed his entrepreneurial prowess before with some clothing lines and websites for shopping.
Originally, they thought opening a restaurant might be the way to go — something they had always wanted to do.
“But the more we thought about it, that wasn’t the right avenue for us, so we decided let’s do something that we really don’t know anything about so we can learn their way of doing it,” Kirk said.
So after much deliberation, they settled on owning one of the Mosquito Joe franchises. Mosquito Joe is part of the Neighborly corporation, which has nearly 30 different franchise organizations, including familiar names like Mr. Rooter and Molly Maid.
When it comes to owning Mosquito Joe and Kirk’s past sales job, he said there’s no competition.
“It’s 100 times better,” Kirk said. “Yeah, there’s always a franchise fee and a weekly royalty that you pay, but when you look at what they do for you as far as the website and the support and basically an A-Z manual on how to succeed, the money you would try to spend on your own to do that, I couldn’t even imagine what all that would cost.”
For Austin, the new adventure has been a whirlwind of excitement. Not only has it been a new experience for the 22-year-old, but it’s nothing like any of the prior service jobs he’s had.
“I’ve never done anything like this,” Austin said. “It’s definitely been a different experience working with a corporate office, but then also having to do stuff on your own. It’s a really cool learning experience and I’ve learned quite a lot in the last two, three months that we’ve been opened.”
The two Central Valley natives opened their new home-based business in mid-September and are currently focused on servicing the areas of north Fresno, Woodward Park, Clovis and down through Sanger to Reedley. Kirk is the office manager with Austin right by his side as operations manager.
“I couldn’t do it without him,” Kirk said. “He’s our operations manager, he’s our IT guy. I’m old, he’s young. I know the interaction with people, the marketing side bringing the business in, but he runs it.”
The dynamic between the two has been a special one. Austin said his love for his parents have made easy to work together and the bond he’s developed with his father through the business has left him searching for words at times.
“I don’t even really know how to describe it,” Austin said. “It’s been a really nice bonding experience versus just typical father-son stuff, but actually hunkering down and making a business out of it all while still being in the same household.”
Just the fact that he’s a business owner, while barely being able to legally drink, is something that still hasn’t fully sunk in for Austin.
“It doesn’t really feel real, but I guess it’ll come true at some point,” he said. “I’m definitely blessed to have the support of my parents and them helping me along the way.”
The entrepreneurial spirit was something Kirk and his wife, Kelly, instilled in their three children since they were young.
“We always tried to teach our kids to be entrepreneurial and not just J-O-B focused,” Kirk said.
His older son, Kevin, 24, is a police officer and his daughter Kambria, 20, may come into the business. The hope is to get Kelly to work for Mosquito Joe in two to three years and make it a whole family affair.
Kirk and Kelly purchased the franchise on Feb. 15, after flying out to Virginia Beach for a meet-and-greet with the team.
“That was our Valentine’s Day present this year to each other,” Kirk said.
Austin visited soon after on March 1 right as COVID-19 hit. It took about two months to get their state licensing, but they were up running not long after purchasing their franchise.
And the duo aren’t satisfied with one, the goal is to own three franchises. Kirk and Austin are set open a second Mosquito Joe in 2022 to service the Visalia, Tulare and Hanford area, while the third will cover the rest of Fresno, which they’re already servicing now.
So far, business has been good. Mosquito season in the Central Valley is from March to Halloween or mid-November. Although they started late into the season and with 12 customers on Facebook, that ultimately grew to 85 customers from referrals and word of mouth in just two months.
“We’re really looking forward and optimistic for next year,” Kirk said.
Now that the mosquito season is over, they’re focused on general pest, which is year-round.
“We’re basically a general pest company that focuses on mosquitoes, fleas and ticks, the things the other guys they just don’t want to do it,” Kirk said.
According to Kirk, two key differences that separate them from their competition is Mosquito Joe doesn’t do contracts, but they do offer a money-back guarantee for their services. He said after the first spray, a customer can expect a 55% reduction in mosquitoes. The second spray is about an 80% reduction and the third spray should leave a 90-95% reduction. They can never guarantee 100% because it is a flying insect.
“By that third spray, if you’re not 100% satisfied, we’re going to come out and we’re going to re-spray you for free,” Kirk said. “If you’re still not happy, we’re going to come out and re-spray you again. If you’re still not happy, we’re going to come out and re-spray you again or refund your money. So you really have nothing to lose.”
For those interested in Mosquito Joe’s services, call (559) 271-3496.
With plenty more work and learning ahead for Kirk and Austin, the two are enjoying the experience and soaking it all in.
“I couldn’t be more proud of him,” Kirk said.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
