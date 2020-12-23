Father-son duo share special bond with new business

FRESNO — After about three decades in the corporate world, Kirk Gallenkamp knew it was time for a change. His son, Austin, wanted to come along for the venture.

The father-son duo were looking to own a new business.

Kirk, a 55-year-old lifelong commission-only salesman, not only understood what it was like to control his own business, but had previously owned four of them. Austin, who was “pretty much a straight A student,” according to Kirk, had also flashed his entrepreneurial prowess before with some clothing lines and websites for shopping.

Originally, they thought opening a restaurant might be the way to go — something they had always wanted to do.

“But the more we thought about it, that wasn’t the right avenue for us, so we decided let’s do something that we really don’t know anything about so we can learn their way of doing it,” Kirk said.

So after much deliberation, they settled on owning one of the Mosquito Joe franchises. Mosquito Joe is part of the Neighborly corporation, which has nearly 30 different franchise organizations, including familiar names like Mr. Rooter and Molly Maid.

When it comes to owning Mosquito Joe and Kirk’s past sales job, he said there’s no competition.

“It’s 100 times better,” Kirk said. “Yeah, there’s always a franchise fee and a weekly royalty that you pay, but when you look at what they do for you as far as the website and the support and basically an A-Z manual on how to succeed, the money you would try to spend on your own to do that, I couldn’t even imagine what all that would cost.”