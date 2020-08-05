FAST Federal Credit Union to pay for portion of customers’ purchases

HANFORD — FAST Federal Credit Union is stepping up in a big way for small businesses for Kings County.

On Tuesday, Main Street Hanford announced that FAST Federal Credit Union will be donating $20,000 to those small businesses. The donation will mainly take place in the form of coupons.

During Dine-Out Downtown, FAST Federal Credit Union will pay for a portion of customers’ purchases at participating businesses. Beginning at 4 p.m. on Aug. 14, customers will receive a coupon that will give them $10, $20 or $50 towards their purchase.

“We’re hoping that it will create some extra foot traffic for them … in a safe way,” Executive Director of Main Street Hanford Michelle Brown said. “We’re not looking to stuff the stores with people. We’re just trying to give people an incentive and it is really just about doing something nice.”

The same will happen in Lemoore on Aug. 15 and then Avenal on Aug. 16. The only requirement is to shop and dine local. Each business will receive approximately 30 coupons on a first come, first served basis.

“[FAST wanted to] create a way for the businesses to offer these discounts without the money coming out of their pocket,” Brown said. “FAST will be providing the businesses with a $500 check and $500 worth of coupons to give to their customers.”

Paula Lehn, the CEO of FAST Federal Credit Union, said she wanted to do something to help during these trying times. Lehn wanted to “bless” the small business owners and their customers.