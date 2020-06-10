'Farmers to Families' donation to help community members impacted by COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CENTRAL VALLEY — On Tuesday, June 9, a truckload of produce made its way to Adventist Health in the Central Valley, as part of the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program, which is helping those in need during COVID-19.

Adventist Health had the opportunity to distribute nearly 2,000 boxes of produce to community partners, such as Kings County Commission on Aging, Gleanings for the Hungry, local churches and more, thanks to its partnership with World Vision.

“This is another blessing that has come out of our partnership with World Vision,” said Ed Ammon, Mission Integration executive with Adventist Health services in the Central Valley. “We are fortunate to make a difference and provide support to our communities during these difficult times.”

Before the large crates were loaded onto vehicles, Adventist Health chaplain, Bucky Weeks, gathered the recipients for a word of prayer and a blessing over their hands.

The boxes, filled with oranges, apples, potatoes, onions and carrots, will be given to families, senior citizens and Adventist Health employees who could use the assistance.