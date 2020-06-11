Farm Credit West awards $24,000 in scholarships

ROCKLIN — Farm Credit West recently announced the award of $24,000 in scholarships to sixteen high-achieving students enrolled full time in colleges this fall. The agriculture lending association joins with their local communities in celebrating these exceptional students, as they achieved academic excellence while navigating unprecedented challenges as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic and corresponding shut-downs.
“Our association is pleased to provide these students with the financial resources to help them continue achieving their academic goals,” said Mark Littlefield, President and CEO of Farm Credit West. “Our young people are the future of agriculture. As a cooperatively-owned lending institute, it is our mission to recognize and support the next generation of farmers and ranchers.
Scholars were selected through a competitive process to receive $1,500 to offset tuition expenses this fall. Successful candidates demonstrated dedication and significant contributions to their local agricultural communities. Recipients that maintain academic excellence throughout their college careers are eligible to renew their $1,500 scholarship for up to three years after their initial award, bringing the total award available to $6,000 per scholar. Since 1994, Farm Credit West has provided scholarships to 265 students and committed $995,500 to this program.
The following Kings County students were awarded with a Farm Credit West scholarship for the first time in the amount of $1,500 for the 2020/2021 collegiate school year.
Karly de Jong of Hanford plans to attend Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo in the fall with a major in Agricultural Communications.
Lauren Dutra of Hanford plans to attend Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo this fall with a major in Agriculture Business and Dairy Science.
Wyatt Ward of Hanford plans to attend Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo in the fall, studying Agriculture Engineering.
