Farm Credit West awards $24,000 in scholarships

ROCKLIN — Farm Credit West recently announced the award of $24,000 in scholarships to sixteen high-achieving students enrolled full time in colleges this fall. The agriculture lending association joins with their local communities in celebrating these exceptional students, as they achieved academic excellence while navigating unprecedented challenges as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic and corresponding shut-downs.

“Our association is pleased to provide these students with the financial resources to help them continue achieving their academic goals,” said Mark Littlefield, President and CEO of Farm Credit West. “Our young people are the future of agriculture. As a cooperatively-owned lending institute, it is our mission to recognize and support the next generation of farmers and ranchers.