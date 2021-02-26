Family nurse practitioner joins Adventist Health Physicians Network

HANFORD — Adventist Health is pleased to welcome board-certified family nurse practitioner Jonathan Cadiente, MSN, FNP-C, to Adventist Health Physicians Network Hanford. In addition to treating chronic and complex conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, Cadiente provides preventative care, including wellness checks, physicals and health counseling.
“I want my patients to feel engaged in their healthcare,” he said. “I will work with them side by side to adapt to any challenges we might face together to promote their wellness.”
Cadiente earned his master’s degree in nursing at Fresno Pacific University and undergraduate degree in nursing from California State University, Fresno. He is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and a member of the California Association of Nurse Practitioners and American Association of Critical Care Nurses.
He recently became family nurse practitioner after caring for critical care patients at Adventist Health Hanford and other locations for eight years.
“I wanted to find ways to empower the community through health promotion and preventative care to enable individuals to enjoy a healthier life,” he said.
When not caring for patients, Cadiente enjoys spending time with his wife. His other interests include car racing, hiking and aerial photography with drones.
Cadiente is accepting patients at Adventist Health Physicians Network Hanford, 1524 W. Lacey Blvd., Ste. 105, with a phone number of 559-537-0405.
