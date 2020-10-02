You have permission to edit this article.
Family Medicine Residency graduate stays in the community
Family Medicine Residency graduate stays in the community

HANFORD – Vijay Krishna, MD, who recently graduated from Adventist Health’s Family Medicine Residency program, is staying in Hanford to care for the community.

Krishna cares for those with diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, thyroid disorders and more at Adventist Health Physicians Network Hanford and Adventist Health Medical Office – Hanford. 

He chose family medicine as his specialty because he’s passionate about performing work that exemplifies the ideals of humanism and involves aspects of problem solving.

“I believe in practicing whole person care, and I would like to think I go the extra mile with my patients and show empathy and compassion,” he said.

Krishna earned his medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, a master’s degree in biological sciences from Drexel University School of Medicine in Philadelphia and a bachelor’s degree in neurobiology from the University of Texas at Austin. He completed his intern year of training at MidMichigan Medical Center and transferred to the Adventist Health Family Medicine Residency program in Hanford, where he completed residency training.

Krishna is involved in several professional organizations and is an active community volunteer who donates his time to ASPCA, homeless pets and local diabetes outreach programs.

When not caring for patients, Dr. Krishna enjoys volunteering at a pet shelter, exercising, architecture, airplanes and staying informed about advances in technology.

He may be reached at Adventist Health Physicians Network Hanford, 1524 W. Lacey Blvd., Suite 201, with a phone number of 559-537-0355; and Adventist Health Medical Office – Hanford, 1025 N. Douty St., with a phone number of 559-537-0170.

