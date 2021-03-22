Family hosting drive-thru for 100th birthday, asking for cards

HANFORD — One local family is hoping to celebrate a huge milestone in grand fashion.

The family of Norma Maxine Vaughn Dooley will be hosting a drive-thru for her 100th birthday on April 3 at 2 p.m. The goal is to gather 100 birthday cards and 100 cars for the drive-thru.

Maxine’s actual birthday is April 1 when her family will take her to dinner in a limo and the drive-thru will follow a couple days later. The family had a small celebration last year for Maxine, but they’re hoping to have a big one this year.

“She’s seen a lot of things. For me, I think I’d be great,” Maxine’s son, Norman, said. “This is going to be much bigger and she’ll be really pleased and happy about it.”

As of Monday, the family currently has 33 cars for the drive-thru and more than 60 people taking part. The idea is to hand out roses to the cars and have them present them to Maxine along with cake pops as treats.

Roberta, Maxine’s daughter-in-law and Norman’s wife, said she’s been in touch with the Laton Lions Club and they plan on bringing half a dozen riders on horseback. The surprise is sure to be a good one for Maxine, who was described as a social person by both Roberta and Norman.

“Even now with COVID, if she has the opportunity to get in a car and go, whether it’s just to drive into Hanford to get gas or pick up a Walmart order or pick up a Target order … she’s there,” Roberta said.

The caravan will meet around the corner from where Maxine lives outside of Laton to assemble the drive-thru. If anyone would like to take part in the drive-thru or send a birthday card, email Roberta at rdooleynhim@gmail.com and she will supply the address of where the drive-thru will begin or the address to send a card.