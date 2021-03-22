Family hosting drive-thru for 100th birthday, asking for cards

HANFORD — One local family is hoping to celebrate a huge milestone in grand fashion.
The family of Norma Maxine Vaughn Dooley will be hosting a drive-thru for her 100th birthday on April 3 at 2 p.m. The goal is to gather 100 birthday cards and 100 cars for the drive-thru.
Maxine’s actual birthday is April 1 when her family will take her to dinner in a limo and the drive-thru will follow a couple days later. The family had a small celebration last year for Maxine, but they’re hoping to have a big one this year.
“She’s seen a lot of things. For me, I think I’d be great,” Maxine’s son, Norman, said. “This is going to be much bigger and she’ll be really pleased and happy about it.”
As of Monday, the family currently has 33 cars for the drive-thru and more than 60 people taking part. The idea is to hand out roses to the cars and have them present them to Maxine along with cake pops as treats.
Roberta, Maxine’s daughter-in-law and Norman’s wife, said she’s been in touch with the Laton Lions Club and they plan on bringing half a dozen riders on horseback. The surprise is sure to be a good one for Maxine, who was described as a social person by both Roberta and Norman.
“Even now with COVID, if she has the opportunity to get in a car and go, whether it’s just to drive into Hanford to get gas or pick up a Walmart order or pick up a Target order … she’s there,” Roberta said.
The caravan will meet around the corner from where Maxine lives outside of Laton to assemble the drive-thru. If anyone would like to take part in the drive-thru or send a birthday card, email Roberta at rdooleynhim@gmail.com and she will supply the address of where the drive-thru will begin or the address to send a card.
Maxine is the oldest of five girls and was born on April 1, 1921 just west of Laton where she’s lived on the same street in two different houses for the last seven decades.
She attended Laton Grammar School, which later became Laton High School. Maxine was on the student council, the Vice President of the Scholarship Federation, played on the girls volleyball and baseball teams, and more. As the family put it, “We aren’t sure if she ever had time to go home to sleep.”
She graduated from Laton High School in 1939 and went on to attend 4-C’s Business College in Fresno. Maxine married Glen Dooley on Thanksgiving Day in 1942 and they had three children.
Maxine’s family was part of the 12 families who traveled to the Laton area from Belleville, Kansas in 1903. They helped build a sanctuary for The Church of the Brethren that same year and the church still stands on Mount Whitney Avenue today.
Maxine went on to work for the Security Pacific Bank in Hanford and later the Laton Unified School District until retiring in 1984. In addition to her three children, she has 26 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.
“It’s a special time for our family to honor her,” Roberta said.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
