Family HealthCare Network hosts vaccine clinic

HANFORD — Family HealthCare Network partnered with Warmerdam Packing, Del Monte Foods, Marquez Bros, and JG Boswell to administer COVID-19 vaccine to their workers on Thursday.

The vaccine clinic was held at Family HealthCare Network with a majority of the recipients being Hispanic. They had their temperatures taken, filled out some quick paperwork and were then given the vaccine before sitting in the observation area for 15 minutes.

Manuel Botello was one of the workers who decided to take advantage of the vaccine. He said his motivation was help get the pandemic under control and for more security for his family. He also hopes it’ll lead to him to be able to reunite with his entire family eventually and have family functions again.

“Everyone should take advantage of these events and that they’re free to vaccinate ourselves,” Botello said.

The vaccine clinic took place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Family HealthCare Network has held vaccine clinics in Tulare, Fresno and Kings Counties and has administered nearly 9,000 vaccines.

“We’re proud to have been serving Hanford for over 10 years and to be here today vaccinating our food and agricultural workers in Hanford,” Family HealthCare Network President and CEO Kerry Hydash said. “By providing increased access to the vaccine, we are doing our part to help get Kings County one step closer to reopening safely. “

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

