Families take a dip for pumpkins

HANFORD — Families took a dip in the Hanford Plunge on Saturday in search of the perfect pumpkin.

“It’s a typical pumpkin patch, but all the pumpkins are in the water,” Hanford Parks and Recreation Supervisor Armando da Silva said.

Hanford Parks and Recreation hosted its first-ever Floating Pumpkin Patch, a twist on the usual family favorite event. The event still followed the CDC guidelines with masks outside the pool and social distancing.

After canceling other events due to COVID-19, Silva said he was trying to think of a new idea.

“Well, I seen this probably eight years ago [in another state] at their public pool and that came to mind,” Silva said. “I was thinking, ‘What can we do that’s outside the box?’ Since our haunted house was canceled, our fall festival’s canceled. Well, the pool we have guidelines for so let’s throw some pumpkins and do a floating pumpkin patch.”

Parents and children alike had fun looking for their preferred pumpkin with some children grabbing two at a time.

“They’re enjoying it so far. They love the idea,” Silva said. “It’s really unique to the area. I don’t think there’s anyone in the Valley, that I know of, that’s doing a floating pumpkin patch.”

The pumpkins arrived at about 10:30 a.m. and were unloaded and placed around the pool. When families found their perfect pumpkin, they were able to purchase it for $5. Silva said the hope for next year is a lot more pumpkins, along with a carving station, bounce house, DJ and more.