HANFORD — Fallen officers were remembered while those currently serving were given gratitude at a ceremony for Kings County law enforcement on Wednesday morning.
Sunday marked the beginning of National Police Week. As is the custom in Kings County, the memorial marked the week's half-way point. Corcoran Police Chief Gary Cramer gave the opening remarks at the Kings County Government Center.
“Today’s an opportunity for us to remember the sacrifice of the seven men whose names are on the memorial behind me,” Cramer said. “And the sacrifice made by all the fallen officers in California during 2020.”
Members of the Hanford, Lemoore and Corcoran departments, along with the Kings County Sheriff’s office, Kings County District Attorney’s Office and California Highway Patrol were in attendance for the event, which also included a 21-gun salute performed by personnel from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
The names of the seven fallen officers from Kings County were further read. Most recently, Lemoore police officer Jonathan Diaz was killed at a birthday party in 2019. The names of California officers who died in the line of duty in 2020 were read as well, with a dove released with the date of each “end of watch.”
Following the gun salute, Taps was played, concluding the ceremony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.