Express Laundromat opens on Grangeville Boulevard

HANFORD — With many businesses closing due to COVID-19, there was one that really wanted to open.
Jagjit Singh, owner of Express Laundromat, located at 773 W. Grangeville Blvd., recently opened the new business on Friday, May 1.
“We do want to open it during this crisis because we want people to have their hygiene and we want to make sure their hands are washed and their clothes are washed as well,” Singh said.
Singh, who’s owned 10th Avenue Laundromat for the last six years, said customers have been asking him to open a location on the north side of town. So he obliged.
“We are very excited for opening this new Laundromat because these are brand new machines and brand new washers,” Singh said. “I hope people will enjoy washing their clothes here.”
Express Laundromat boasts 26 washing machines and 18 stacked dryers for a total of 36. The two laundry machines front and center at the entrance of the business can each wash eight loads at a time for $7.25.
Singh said the new space also has more folding tables making it more convenient for customers and has plenty of parking out front.
“Customers don’t have anything to be worried about,” Singh said.
It took him about six months of work on the new location, but he was happy with the opening.
Customers will also be familiar with the Dexter Laundry washer and dryers he has in his business, which are easy to use and customer friendly, he said.
“Compared to other machines from other companies, the Dexter is a more simple, more reliable machine,” Donald Whitten, Singh’s maintenance man of more than four years, said. “You can put practically anything and everything into them.”
So far, Singh said the response has been great. Customers love the new space and have given him a thumbs up.
Express Laundromat is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the last wash at 9 p.m.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
