Express Laundromat opens on Grangeville Boulevard

HANFORD — With many businesses closing due to COVID-19, there was one that really wanted to open.

Jagjit Singh, owner of Express Laundromat, located at 773 W. Grangeville Blvd., recently opened the new business on Friday, May 1.

“We do want to open it during this crisis because we want people to have their hygiene and we want to make sure their hands are washed and their clothes are washed as well,” Singh said.

Singh, who’s owned 10th Avenue Laundromat for the last six years, said customers have been asking him to open a location on the north side of town. So he obliged.

“We are very excited for opening this new Laundromat because these are brand new machines and brand new washers,” Singh said. “I hope people will enjoy washing their clothes here.”

Express Laundromat boasts 26 washing machines and 18 stacked dryers for a total of 36. The two laundry machines front and center at the entrance of the business can each wash eight loads at a time for $7.25.

Singh said the new space also has more folding tables making it more convenient for customers and has plenty of parking out front.

“Customers don’t have anything to be worried about,” Singh said.