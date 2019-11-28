HANFORD — The Sentinel has started a series featuring former Hanford Police Department Explorers and what they are doing now in their careers. Here is part 11 in the series.
Robert Ochoa
Robert Ochoa joined the Hanford Explorer program in 2013 at the age of 15 after hearing about it through a junior police academy summer program he attended that was put on by Hanford PD and the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. He stayed in the Explorer program until he was 17 years old.
After hearing from other Explorers how good the program was, Ochoa himself was finally able to participate in Explorer competitions. When he saw that big first place trophy lined up with all the other trophies the team received, he was in awe.
“I was like ‘wow, they really know what they’re doing’,” Ochoa said about the program’s advisers.
To this day, Ochoa sees the continued success of the program and credits the adviser team, led by Sgt. Albert Cano. He said they instill motivation in the Explorers and an influence that reaches far beyond their time in the program.
The program’s advisers have a way of getting through to the kids and making sure they’re not heading down the wrong path, Ochoa said.
“I have huge respect for the Hanford Explorer program and Sgt. Cano,” he added.
Ochoa said the Explorer program gave him a new view on the other side of the badge. He said through ride-alongs and other experiences he gained insight into law enforcement and what officers do every day.
“Everything they teach you is so valuable,” Ochoa said.
When he was 17 years old, Ochoa was approached by a Marine Corps recruiter. Not one to waste an opportunity, he decided to enlist in the Marine Corps and shipped out to training a week after his 18th birthday.
Ochoa said he was able to implement a lot of the law enforcement techniques he learned as an Explorer during his Marine Corps training.
“Everything I learned, from our meetings to the competition, carried with me to the Marine Corps,” Ochoa said.
Ochoa has now finished his service after four years as a Marine. He said his time in the Marines has given him another perspective of serving his country with pride and has transformed him as a person.
Since he was young, Ochoa said he knew he wanted to have a career in the vicinity of law enforcement after seeing the professionalism of officers. He said he has a deep appreciation for local law enforcement agencies and how they work together.
“I knew that’s what I wanted to be,” he said. “I wanted to serve the community and help others in need.”
Ochoa is now in the process of applying for the California Highway Patrol and looks forward to pursuing a career in law enforcement.
He highly suggests any Explorer program to young men and women who want to gain some perspective into law enforcement.
“They will not regret it,” Ochoa said.
