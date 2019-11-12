HANFORD — The Sentinel has started a series featuring former Hanford Police Department Explorers and what they are doing now in their careers. Here is part ten in the series.
Andrew Womack
Andrew Womack became an Explorer in 2012 at the age of 16 and stayed until he was 18 years old.
Womack said he was encouraged by his school resource officer to look into the program, as well as by the adviser for the program, Sgt. Albert Cano. Womack knew Cano’s son, Joseph, since he was young and Cano asked Womack if he would like to join the program.
Womack grew up around law enforcement and said it was something he was interested in learning about and possibly doing in the future, so he decided to join.
Being in the program was a great start to learn the ways of law enforcement, Womack said. He said people may think they know what goes into being a police officer, but they don’t realize there are a lot of finer details and extra things that go into the job.
He said being in the Explorer program was an eye-opening experience into what officers have to do every day. The Explorers learned how to be an officer by studying codes, writing reports and all the different steps it takes in conducting oneself in any given situation —whether that be a traffic stop or an arrest.
Not only did they learn the fundamentals, Womack said they were shown how to go above and beyond those expectations. He said being an Explorer presents an opportunity to get involved and realize what it takes to be an officer.
You have free articles remaining.
“That alone is a good starting point,” Womack said.
After high school, Womack left to play college football at Greenville University in Illinois, along with fellow Explorer and friend Troy Smith.
Womack then moved back home after college and went through a correctional academy to become a detention deputy with the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. He’s been with the office for about two years now and hopes to get a patrol job in the future.
Womack said getting a job in law enforcement is like being welcomed into a family — a family that he knows will always have his back. He said bonding with his coworkers has been one of his favorite parts about the job.
“I put a uniform on every day and try to make a small difference,” he said.
Womack said the Hanford Police Explorers program was good when he was in it and has grown and only gotten better and more efficient since then. He also commended Cano and the other advisers for the excellent job they do in the community by molding kids who have a passion for law enforcement.
He encouraged any young person interested in law enforcement to look into the program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.