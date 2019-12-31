HANFORD — The Sentinel has started a series featuring former Hanford Police Department Explorers and what they are doing now in their careers. Here is part 12 in the series.
Jake Fogal
Jake Fogal was 14 years old when he joined the Hanford Explorer program in 2010 and stayed in the program for around a year.
While he wasn’t exactly sure what he wanted to do when he grew up, Fogal said he did know he wanted to help people in some way. Fogal was approached to join the program by his sister, who was in the program, and Andrew Mazza, a security guard at his school at the time.
He had never been around law enforcement officers before, so Fogal decided to give the program a shot.
Fogal said the Explorer program was eye-opening and really showed him the often unseen aspects of officers and what they do on a daily basis. He said he left the program with a better understanding of law enforcement and more respect for people who take on this dangerous job.
When he started college at West Hills, Fogal initially took classes to become a nurse. After he transferred to California State University, Fresno, however, he said he began doing ride-alongs with Mazza, who had become a deputy with the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.
Fogal said he began to find law enforcement more intriguing and the ride-alongs got him hooked.
Fogal has now been a patrol deputy with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office for a little over a year, where he patrols the south end of the county.
In just his short time in the Hanford Police Explorer Program, Fogal said he learned a lot that helps him in his current job, like different penal codes and radio codes. He said learning the phonetic alphabet was really beneficial for his radio communication skills.
More so, Fogal said the program teaches the Explorers officer safety and how to approach people, be it during a traffic stop or any other situation.
At work, Fogal said he enjoys getting to know the different communities in the area he patrols, like Tipton, Pixley and Earlimart, and doing his best to take care of the people in those communities. He said some people may be scared or apprehensive of law enforcement, so he likes that he can be the person to respond and take action if something bad happens.
In November, Fogal and another TCSO deputy, Hector Negrete, bought a new dog for an 11-year-old Tipton girl who was heartbroken after she witnessed her puppy being attacked and killed by another dog.
In a Facebook post, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said it was proud to have kind people like Fogal and Negrete working there.
“It’s nice to do that for the community,” Fogal said.
