Superior Dairy on a Hot Day

Hanford residents hide from the heat under the Superior Dairy awning Friday. 

 Ravyn Cullor

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the San Joaquin Valley between Sunday afternoon and Monday evening.

Hanford has a projected high of 108 on Sunday and 104 on Monday, neither of which break the heat record of 110 and 109 respectively, according to the national weather service.

The heat will likely be enough to open cooling centers in Valley cities, though none have announced opening the centers by time of print.

NWS recommends staying in air conditioning, staying hydrated, dressing appropriately, staying out of the sun and limiting time outside during high heat.

Forecasted highs in the 10-day forecast don’t dip below 100 degrees. Updates on excessive heat warning, cooling center openings and power conservation alerts can all be found on social media or organization websites.

