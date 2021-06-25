The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the San Joaquin Valley between Sunday afternoon and Monday evening.
Hanford has a projected high of 108 on Sunday and 104 on Monday, neither of which break the heat record of 110 and 109 respectively, according to the national weather service.
The heat will likely be enough to open cooling centers in Valley cities, though none have announced opening the centers by time of print.
NWS recommends staying in air conditioning, staying hydrated, dressing appropriately, staying out of the sun and limiting time outside during high heat.
Forecasted highs in the 10-day forecast don’t dip below 100 degrees. Updates on excessive heat warning, cooling center openings and power conservation alerts can all be found on social media or organization websites.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.