Entries open for 2020 Big Fresno Fair virtual competitive exhibits

FRESNO — The Big Fresno Fair is taking its competitive exhibits online. Entries are now being accepted for the 2020 Big Fresno Fair Virtual Competitive Exhibits that will showcase the talent of Fresno County virtually. The updated Virtual Competitive Exhibits Handbook is available online at www.FresnoFair.com/competitiveexhibits.
While not all original competitive exhibit categories could make the transition to online, many of them have. The categories include: Fine Arts and Photography, Gem and Minerals, Floriculture, Home Arts and Jr. Exhibits competition categories. Submissions are due by the Monday, Sept. 14 deadline.
All entries must be submitted online. Entrants will need to take photos of the entry item and submit. Due to COVID-19, there will be no option to drop off items or submit in person. Everything must be done online. If assistance is needed, please contact Terri Collins at (559) 453-6890 or tcollins@fresnofair.com.
Winners will be showcased on the Fair’s website and in social media beginning on Friday, Oct. 9 for the community to enjoy.
Due to COVID-19, the 2020 Big Fresno Fair will look very different with mostly virtual elements and a drive-thru food experience. However, a little change in how things are done wasn’t going to stop this longstanding Valley tradition from showcasing the many talents of Fresno County. But The Big Fresno Fair can’t do that without your participation. So don’t wait any longer, enter this year’s Big Fresno Fair Virtual Competitive Exhibits for your chance to win a coveted blue ribbon and most importantly, showcase your talents for everyone to enjoy.
