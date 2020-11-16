End of Watch Ride honors LPD's Officer Diaz

LEMOORE — A year after the death of a Lemoore Police Department officer in the line of duty, a Harley Davidson motorcycle was donated to the department in his honor.
On Saturday, Nov. 14, the End of Watch Ride organized by the Beyond the Call of Duty brought the motorcycle, donated by Lone Wolf Harley Davidson, to honor the late Officer Jonathan Diaz. Diaz was killed on Nov. 2, 2019 while off duty and intervening in a domestic assault between family friends.
The procession with the trailer delivering the motorcycle included dozens of police vehicles and motorcycle riders, including LPD, the Hanford Police Department, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney Police. The procession was followed by speaker, who discussed the donation and Diaz.
“Officer Diaz was always looking for those who would prey on others,” said Lt. Alvaro Santos, who was his sergeant at the time. “The way that Officer Diaz carried the badge and worked reminds me of why each of us and our citizens has the freedom to go out and walk our dogs without fear, why we have the freedom to sleep in our homes and feel safe at night.”
The donation capped off a tour of the United States during the summer to honor 146 officers killed in 2019 over 34 states, said tour organizer JC Shah. The tour included 14 riders, seven of who did the entire ride, 18,300 miles and 93 departments.
Shah said after the George Floyd protests in the summer, the tour was told not to proceed and lost its funding, but he decided to go forward with the tour anyway.
“We decided to ride because we’re representing all 146 on that trailer,” Shah said.
When the tour came through Lemoore in early June, Santos learned the LPD could be in the running for the Harley Davidson if they wrote a letter to the organization. LPD Chief Mike Kendall said he approved of Santos writing the letter but didn’t think it would be likely they’d receive the motorcycle.
“The motorcycle reminded me of officer Diaz,” Santos said. “I know that all the officers that have been lost deserved to have this honor and I’m very, very grateful that you chose our department to have this honor.”
Once the department found out they would receive the donation, Kendall said he could think of nothing else to do with the motorcycle but to put it into service on the streets. He said the motorcycle will serve as a reminder of the ultimate sacrifice Diaz made.
Shah said he feels that people often forget how hard and thankless law enforcement can be. He and Hollie Ernst, co-owner of Lone Wolf Harley Davidson, said the donation of the motorcycle a way to honor the department and all the officers who were killed.
Diaz’s death was the second death in the LPD in two years, after the death of a corporal in Nov. 2019. Santos said the donation and ride through event capped of two very hard years for the department.
“In a small department like ours, when you lose an officer it affects each and every individual in the department,” Kendall said. “In our department, we aren’t just another call sign and number, we know each other personally, we know one another’s families, their children, their parents, their brothers and sisters.”
