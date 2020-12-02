Encore Christmas Parade set for Dec. 11

HANFORD — So nice, they’re going to do it twice.

The Hanford Chamber of Commerce has decided to host an encore of the Hanford Christmas Parade drive-thru event on Friday, Dec. 11.

The chamber put on its annual parade on Nov. 27, which featured community floats and other goodies for attendees, who enjoyed the parade from the comfort and warmth of their own cars.

Chamber Director Amory Marple said she expected around 300-500 cars based on attendance from the traditional parades held in years past. However, by 6 p.m. she had already run out of all the programs she had printed to pass out to attendees in their cars.

“That’s when I started to get notification from our social media that the traffic was extended out past Florinda [Street] and the expected wait time went from an hour to two hours within minutes,” Marple said.

Considering the wait time, Marple said she and Jerome Coelho, CEO of the Kings Fair, had to make some executive decisions knowing they would never be able to close at the agreed-upon time of 8 p.m., as well as keeping in mind the families who tried to attend but had to leave before going through the parade.

“So we decided, ‘Why not do this again?’,” she said.

Marple said Coelho was accommodating and offered the fairgrounds at no additional charge to host the event again on Dec. 11. She said he even offered to store some of the floats so they’ll be ready for the next go-round.

In addition to current float participants — who Marple thanked in a Facebook post for braving the cold for an extra hour — being on board with the idea, Marple said she’s since received interest from additional participants to participate in the second parade.