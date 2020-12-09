You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Encore Christmas Parade canceled
0 comments
top story

Encore Christmas Parade canceled

hanford parade inflatable

The Hanford Christmas Parade took place Friday evening. This year's event was drive-thru only in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols. 

 Gary Feinstein

HANFORD — The Hanford Chamber of Commerce announced that it has decided to cancel the encore Christmas Parade that was scheduled for Dec. 11.

“With the recent Stay at Home Order we do not feel we can encourage congregation at this time as our decisions effect local business,” the chamber said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

While the chamber said it was excited for the possibility to bring an improved version of the parade on Friday, it was still glad for the turnout it received on its first ever drive-thru parade that took place on Dec. 5 and thanked those who supported its efforts.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Juli Dianne Bakker
Obituaries

Juli Dianne Bakker

Juli Dianne Bakker, 54, of Reedley California passed away on Sunday November 22, 2020 at Adventist Health Hospital in Hanford. She had tested …

Jerry Duane Long
Obituaries

Jerry Duane Long

Jerry Duane Long, January 20, 1948 November 29, 2020, Hanford, California. Jerry Duane Long is now in the presence of his Lord and Savior afte…

Jimmie Soward
Obituaries

Jimmie Soward

On Friday, November 27, 2020, Jimmie Soward, loving husband and father of two children, passed away in Sequim, Washington at the age of 74.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News