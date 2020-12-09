Encore Christmas Parade canceled

HANFORD — The Hanford Chamber of Commerce announced that it has decided to cancel the encore Christmas Parade that was scheduled for Dec. 11.

“With the recent Stay at Home Order we do not feel we can encourage congregation at this time as our decisions effect local business,” the chamber said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

While the chamber said it was excited for the possibility to bring an improved version of the parade on Friday, it was still glad for the turnout it received on its first ever drive-thru parade that took place on Dec. 5 and thanked those who supported its efforts.

