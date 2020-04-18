Emergency Food and Shelter funds available

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HANFORD — The Emergency Food and Shelter Local Board of Kings County is accepting applications to fund local programs providing emergency food and shelter services in Kings County.

These funds, part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, are available in response to a substantial need to address the economic hardships of households as a result of COVID-19.

Public or private organizations interested in applying for funding may contact Kings United Way via email at nanettev@kingsunitedway.org for a copy of the application.

The application period is now open and the deadline for submitting the completed application is 5 p.m. on Friday, May 22.

