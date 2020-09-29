Elections Department works to make election safe, secure and transparent

HANFORD — With concerned citizens all throughout the country, County of Kings Registrar of Voters Lupe Villa wants to ease worries and be as transparent as possible when it comes to the voting process in the 2020 General Election.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has changed many facets of life this year, voting has not been spared and has also been altered by the virus. There are a couple major changes for the Nov. 3 General Election beginning with polling places.

“Your traditional model of polling places will no longer be executed,” Villa said. “We are still deploying polling places, but instead of 27, which we had in the March primary, we’re only having six in the November General Election.”

The six polling locations will operate from Saturday, Oct. 31-Monday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Election Day, they will operate from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The thought of opening in advance is to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus and limit the congregation of voters, Villa said.

Voters will be required to wear a face covering and be socially distant when waiting to cast their vote.

“Any voter that shows up at the polling place should expect long lines, they should expect to wait to cast their vote because of the procedures that we have in place that are required by CDC guidelines and by our health officers,” Villa said. “We have to disinfect every pen, every stylus, every counter, anything that you touch will be disinfected before any other voter comes and uses that. The process for that is going to be extremely slow.”