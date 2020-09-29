Elections Department works to make election safe, secure and transparent

HANFORD — With concerned citizens all throughout the country, County of Kings Registrar of Voters Lupe Villa wants to ease worries and be as transparent as possible when it comes to the voting process in the 2020 General Election.
As the COVID-19 pandemic has changed many facets of life this year, voting has not been spared and has also been altered by the virus. There are a couple major changes for the Nov. 3 General Election beginning with polling places.
“Your traditional model of polling places will no longer be executed,” Villa said. “We are still deploying polling places, but instead of 27, which we had in the March primary, we’re only having six in the November General Election.”
The six polling locations will operate from Saturday, Oct. 31-Monday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Election Day, they will operate from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The thought of opening in advance is to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus and limit the congregation of voters, Villa said.
Voters will be required to wear a face covering and be socially distant when waiting to cast their vote.
“Any voter that shows up at the polling place should expect long lines, they should expect to wait to cast their vote because of the procedures that we have in place that are required by CDC guidelines and by our health officers,” Villa said. “We have to disinfect every pen, every stylus, every counter, anything that you touch will be disinfected before any other voter comes and uses that. The process for that is going to be extremely slow.”
The number of voting centers required per county is based on a ratio given by the Secretary of State, which in Kings County is one voting center per 10,000 voters. With approximately 57,000 voters in Kings County, the county came up with the number six.
Voters within the county will also be able to go to any of the six polling places in Kings County. They will not be assigned a polling place.
The six polling locations will be:
- Avenal High School Cafeteria, 601 Mariposa St., Avenal
- Corcoran Rac Gymnasium, 900 Dairy Ave., Corcoran
- Kings County Government Center Multi-Purpose Room, 1400 W. Lacey Blvd. Bldg. No. 1, Hanford
- Longfield Center, 560 S. Douty St., Hanford
- Sierra Pacific High School Gymnasium, 1259 N. 13th Ave., Hanford
- Lemoore Masonic Temple, 647 W. Bush St., Lemoore
“The biggest change to this election is that every single registered and active voter in County of Kings will receive a ballot by mail,” Villa said. “If you show inactive, you will not be getting a ballot. I think that’s brought confusion to our public that everyone’s going to get a ballot by mail. … If you’re not eligible to vote, you’re not going to get one.”
The ballots will be mailed Monday, Oct. 5 and Kings County voters should expect to start receiving them Oct. 10-12. The voter then has a couple of options. They can cast their ballot at a polling place, by USPS service, bring it to any polling place during hours of operation, bring it to the elections office during hours of operation, or they can drop it off at any of the ballot drop box locations.
There will be eight drop box locations in Kings County:
- Armona No. 002: Commission on Aging/Senior Center, 10953 14th Ave.
- Avenal No. 005: Avenal Branch Library, 501 E. Kings St.
- Corcoran No. 006: Corcoran Area Transit/Amtrak Station, 1099 Otis Ave.
- Hanford No. 001: Kings County Government Center, 1400 W. Lacey Blvd.
- Hanford No. 003: Home Garden Community Service District, 11677 2nd Pl.
- Hanford No. 004: Hanford High School 120 E. Grangeville Blvd.
- Lemoore No. 007: Lemoore Parks and Rec Department, 711 W. Cinnamon Dr.
- Lemoore No. 008: Central Union Elementary School, 15783 18th Ave.
The drop box locations will be available 24/7 starting Oct. 6-Nov. 3 at 8:00 p.m. Ballots at drop box locations will be picked up, at a minimum, every 36 hours, according to Villa.
Registered voters will also receive an outreach flyer, which will give general information on the voting process. On the flyer, voters can refer to the four websites for more information, including how to register to vote, track a ballot, check their voter status and further information regarding the election.
Villa said the County of Kings Election Department is promoting a safe election and encouraging everyone to vote by mail in 2020.
“It is important that people consider the pandemic that we’re living through,” Villa said. “It is important that people take their health and wellbeing in consideration and not take a chance by showing up at a polling place.”
And for those who are concerned about voting by mail, Villa said it’s “absolutely safe to vote by mail.”
“It is actually the most convenient and safest way to vote,” Villa said. “Every single ballot that we receive goes through a 10-step process and one of those steps includes verifying the signature of every single ballot.”
The Elections Department measures signatures on ballots against signatures from the voter’s current application or their DMV signature. With 57,000 ballots expected to be sent out, they’ll be verifying 57,000 signatures.
If the signatures don’t match, the department will challenge the signature. If the challenge is valid, a letter will be sent to the voter requesting they verify their signature. It’s just one way the Elections Department is making this election safe and secure.
“The security of our ballots, the security of the election, it is the most important to us,” Villa said. “My goal is to be transparent, be safe, and to ensure that the voters of Kings County get a fair and secure election.”
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!