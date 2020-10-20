Elections department warns voters about unauthorized ballot drop boxes

HANFORD — After two reports of unauthorized ballot drop boxes being promoted in Kings County, the elections department wants to remind voters to be careful with their ballots.

The two reports, both received within the last week, came from the secretary of state. They are currently being investigated.

“The secretary of state and county officials have been made aware of unauthorized unofficial ballot drop boxes being used or having been proposed to be used at local political party offices, candidate headquarters and churches throughout the state,” County of Kings Registrar of Voters Lupe Villa said.

Villa added that the problem with the unauthorized ballot drop boxes is they’re not within the election code.

“They are not legal and they are not authorized to be used to collect ballots,” Villa said.

Since the two reports were just received, the elections department still does not have many details. The reports do not specify if it’s one unauthorized ballot drop box, multiple drop boxes in the same location or multiple drop boxes in multiple locations. It’s also unclear if any of the unauthorized boxes accepted ballots and if any ballots from those boxes were turned into the elections department.

The elections department does know that a political party and candidate are responsible for putting out the ballot drop boxes in Kings County. Villa did not specify who or which party and he said he’s waiting on further guidance from the state on how to proceed.

However, any person, not including county or state elected officials, providing a drop box, whether or not is identified as official or unofficial, is in violation of the elections code, which is a felony.