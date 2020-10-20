Elections department warns voters about unauthorized ballot drop boxes

HANFORD — After two reports of unauthorized ballot drop boxes being promoted in Kings County, the elections department wants to remind voters to be careful with their ballots.
The two reports, both received within the last week, came from the secretary of state. They are currently being investigated.
“The secretary of state and county officials have been made aware of unauthorized unofficial ballot drop boxes being used or having been proposed to be used at local political party offices, candidate headquarters and churches throughout the state,” County of Kings Registrar of Voters Lupe Villa said.
Villa added that the problem with the unauthorized ballot drop boxes is they’re not within the election code.
“They are not legal and they are not authorized to be used to collect ballots,” Villa said.
Since the two reports were just received, the elections department still does not have many details. The reports do not specify if it’s one unauthorized ballot drop box, multiple drop boxes in the same location or multiple drop boxes in multiple locations. It’s also unclear if any of the unauthorized boxes accepted ballots and if any ballots from those boxes were turned into the elections department.
The elections department does know that a political party and candidate are responsible for putting out the ballot drop boxes in Kings County. Villa did not specify who or which party and he said he’s waiting on further guidance from the state on how to proceed.
However, any person, not including county or state elected officials, providing a drop box, whether or not is identified as official or unofficial, is in violation of the elections code, which is a felony.
Villa said the elections department just wants a fair election.
“I did meet with both political parties that are heavily involved with this election, the Republican and Democratic committees, to share the concerns with them and to show the code and to ask that the code be respected as we approach the general election,” Villa said.
The election code does allow for a person to collect ballots, but three rules must be followed:
- 1. They cannot be compensated to collect ballots.
- 2. They must return those ballots to election officials within three days of being collected.
- 3. The top left corner of the envelope must be completed by the voter, which authorizes the person written in to return their ballot for them.
“The easiest, the safest and the most efficient and secure way to vote in Kings County is to drop off your ballot at any of our eight ballot drop box locations that are certificated throughout Kings County,” Villa said.
An authorized drop box will have “County of Kings Official Ballot Drop Box” printed on it and a Kings County logo stamped on the side of the box.
“That is the unique identifier of an official and unofficial ballot drop box,” Villa said.
Unauthorized drop boxes have been labeled “ballot drop box,” while others have been designated or misleading as “official ballot drop boxes." Villa is the only person qualified in the county to install official drop boxes.
The eight drop box locations in Kings County are located at:
- Armona No. 002: Commission on Aging/Senior Center, 10953 14th Ave.
- Avenal No. 005: Avenal Branch Library, 501 E. Kings St.
- Corcoran No. 006: Corcoran Area Transit/Amtrak Station, 1099 Otis Ave.
- Hanford No. 001: Kings County Government Center, 1400 W. Lacey Blvd.
- Hanford No. 003: Home Garden Community Service District, 11677 2nd Pl.
- Hanford No. 004: Hanford High School 120 E. Grangeville Blvd.
- Lemoore No. 007: Lemoore Parks and Rec Department, 711 W. Cinnamon Dr.
- Lemoore No. 008: Central Union Elementary School, 15783 18th Ave.
The drop box locations are currently available 24/7 until Nov. 3 when they close at 8 p.m. Ballots at drop box locations are picked up at least every 36 hours, according to Villa.
He added that if a voter does have to give their ballot to someone else to turn in for them, that they do so with a trusted source following the election code. Villa reiterated that the safest way for a person to turn in their ballot is by doing it themselves.
Voting can also be done at the polls beginning Saturday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Voting will continue until Election Day, when the polls will operate from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!