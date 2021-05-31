LATON — Homicide detectives from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that's left one man critically injured.
The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Sunday at a dairy, located on Coleman Ave., just east of Hwy. 41 in Laton. Deputies responded and found a man in his early 50s suffering from a single gunshot wound. According to a release, the deputies provided first aid and then helped him get life-flighted to Community Regional Medical Center.
Detectives are working to identify any suspects. A motive has not been determined.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (559) 600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
