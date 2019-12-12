HANFORD — An apartment fire that started early Thursday morning caused $150,000 in damages and left five families displaced, Hanford Fire Department said.
Around 4:45 a.m., Hanford fire crews were dispatched to an apartment fire in the 1200 block of north Green Street.
On arrival, fire officials said crews were faced with a fire and heavy smoke coming from a center unit, threatening adjacent apartments in the four-plex, as well as apartment complexes to the south and west.
Fire crews achieved a rapid knock-down of the fire in the primary unit and then moved to the exposures, firefighters said.
Officials said efforts of fire personnel were able to limit structural damages to the complex.
“The prevention of spread to the additional apartment exposures saved property owners over $1 million in property loss and nearly $100,000 in contents loss to tenants,” said a press release from the department.
In the primary four-plex, fire officials said rapid extinguishment tactics were able to prevent structural damage, however, the fire caused an estimated $150,000 loss.
Officials said fire and smoke caused major damage to the contents of the primary apartment, and due to the common attic, smoke and heat also caused damage to three other adjoining units within the complex.
Five families have been displaced from the four damaged units, firefighters said. They said Red Cross is now working with the families who were displaced by the fire.
Fire officials said early arrival of Hanford Police Officers prevented further catastrophe by notifying residents in adjacent units. They said this allowed fire crews to focus on knocking down the fire, preventing fire spread and completing interior searches for anyone who may not have been able to self-evacuate.
“The combined efforts of City of Hanford Fire and Police, as well as Kings County Fire helped to minimize the loss to families during this holiday season,” the release stated.
During this time of year, fire officials said there are many lessons they must remind citizens, including making sure smoke detectors are present and have fresh batteries. They also said if you have a Christmas tree, make sure it stays watered and should be replaced if it becomes too dry.
