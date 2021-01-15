You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dutch Bros reveals Hanford’s No. 1 drink order
0 comments
top story

Dutch Bros reveals Hanford’s No. 1 drink order

  • 0

HANFORD — Dutch Bros has been officially open in Hanford for more than a month and customers have already made their voices heard on their favorite Dutch Bros drinks.

Dutch Bros’ Rebel energy drinks have proven popular with the Hanford community. The most ordered drink is the Iced Electric Berry Rebel. Dutch Bros’ blended coffee option, the Dutch Freeze mixed with vanilla, was the second most popular order, followed closely by the Iced Caramelizer Mocha. The menu features almost unlimited flavor choices for all coffee and non-coffee options.

Top 5 ordered drinks at Dutch Bros Hanford:

  1. Iced Electric Berry Rebel
  2. Vanilla Dutch Freeze
  3. Iced Caramelizer Mocha
  4. Hot Kicker Breve
  5. Strawberry Dutch Frost

Make sure to connect with Dutch Bros on their social media channels for promos and shop fun: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter & TikTok.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judy Willard
Obituaries

Judy Willard

On December 28 2020 Judy Willard (Grandma Judy) passed away at the age of 72. Judy was born in Madera Ca on November 19, 1948 to Troy and Bett…

George Robert Mayo
Obituaries

George Robert Mayo

George Robert Mayo was born April 5, 1940 in Hanford, CA. George passed away at the age of 80 in Visalia, CA on December 18, 2020. He was rais…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News