Dutch Bros reveals Hanford’s No. 1 drink order

HANFORD — Dutch Bros has been officially open in Hanford for more than a month and customers have already made their voices heard on their favorite Dutch Bros drinks.
Dutch Bros’ Rebel energy drinks have proven popular with the Hanford community. The most ordered drink is the Iced Electric Berry Rebel. Dutch Bros’ blended coffee option, the Dutch Freeze mixed with vanilla, was the second most popular order, followed closely by the Iced Caramelizer Mocha. The menu features almost unlimited flavor choices for all coffee and non-coffee options.
Top 5 ordered drinks at Dutch Bros Hanford:
- Iced Electric Berry Rebel
- Vanilla Dutch Freeze
- Iced Caramelizer Mocha
- Hot Kicker Breve
- Strawberry Dutch Frost
