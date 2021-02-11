You have permission to edit this article.
Dutch Bros nationally ranked No. 2 for treating customers with respect
Contributed by Dutch Bros

HANFORD — According to a consumer survey conducted by Technomic, a sister company of Restaurant Business magazine, named Dutch Bros second in a list of restaurant brands that treat all customers with respect.

The survey found 91.7% of customers agreed that Dutch Bros treats everyone with respect. According to the survey, the average chain restaurant was just over 82%.

Cracker Barrel, known for its homestyle menu and country décor, came in first with a 92.3%.

