Dutch Bros nationally ranked No. 2 for treating customers with respect

HANFORD — According to a consumer survey conducted by Technomic, a sister company of Restaurant Business magazine, named Dutch Bros second in a list of restaurant brands that treat all customers with respect.
The survey found 91.7% of customers agreed that Dutch Bros treats everyone with respect. According to the survey, the average chain restaurant was just over 82%.
Cracker Barrel, known for its homestyle menu and country décor, came in first with a 92.3%.
