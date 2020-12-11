Dutch Bros Coffee makes its debut in Hanford

HANFORD — Dutch Bros Coffee made its long awaited debut in Hanford on Friday. The coffee shop had its grand opening at 5 a.m. with customers already lined up by 4:30 a.m. waiting to try the delectable drinks.

Wes McMillan from Riverdale was first in line at the new coffee shop, located at 1791 W. Lacey Blvd.

“I just wanted to have the bragging rights to get in line here,” McMillan said with a laugh.

He brought his family along with him to enjoy the moment. And yes, he came just for Dutch Bros — his favorite coffee.

“I came here specifically to be first in line for Dutch Brothers. That’s it,” McMillan said. “I don’t even work today. I just came out here to get some coffee.”

By the time McMillan’s drink was handed to him, a line of nearly two dozen cars had formed.

Regional Operator Kyle Kvick, who recently moved from Sacramento to the area, called it an “honor” to open the first Dutch Bros in Hanford.

“I fell in love with the community and I am so excited to start serving and I know we have an amazing crew in here that feels the same,” Kvick said.

Kvick is also the regional operator for the Lemoore shop and the eventual Selma location.

With a steady line of cars from the opening, drinks were delivered at a quick pace thanks to the crew in place. The trainers, known as Mobsters, meaning Master of Barista-ing, are trained to be fast and efficient with a goal of serving cars in 30-45 seconds, Kvick said.

“Don’t know how many customers we’re expecting, but I know it is going to be super busy,” Kvick said. “We have a crew that’s ready to rip. They came from all over seven different states. They are the best of the best and they are ready to serve.”