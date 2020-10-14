DUI suspect causes three-car collision

VISALIA — On Sunday, at 6:40 p.m., officers responded to the area of Walnut and McAuliff for a report of a traffic collision.
Upon arrival, a witness reported a gray Toyota minivan, driven by Brett Eymard, 38, was traveling southbound on McAuliff when he failed to stop at the stop sign at Walnut. The minivan struck a gray Honda SUV traveling westbound on Walnut. The collision caused the Honda SUV to collide with a Dodge pickup truck, which was waiting to turn northbound onto McAuliff from Walnut.
Eymard was the sole occupant of the Toyota. He was evaluated and arrested for driving under the influence. Eymard sustained minor injuries and was treated at Kaweah Delta Medical Center prior to being booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility for driving under the influence.
The occupants of the Honda sustained moderate injuries were also treated at a local hospital. The occupants of the Dodge were uninjured.
