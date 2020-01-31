SACRAMENTO — The Department of Water Resources conducted the second manual snow survey of 2020 Thursday, recording below average snow depth after a relatively dry January.
The manual survey taken at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada recorded 40.5 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 14.5 inches, which is 79% of average for this location. The snow water equivalent measures the amount of water contained in the snowpack, which provides a more accurate forecast of spring runoff.
“After a good start in December, January saw dry conditions that added little to the Sierra snowpack,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth. “As climate change continues to impact California’s snowpack, we look to actions described in the recently released California Water Resilience Portfolio to meet the challenges brought by weather variability to California’s water supply.”
In addition to the manual surveys, DWR collects readings from 130 electronic snow sensors scattered throughout the state. Measurements indicate that statewide, the snowpack’s water equivalent is 12 inches, or 72% of the January 30 average.
Sean de Guzman, chief of DWR’s Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Section, said in comparison to last January, snow and precipitation statewide were well below average.
“But we still need to wait and see what the next few months will bring us,” he said
De Guzman said February, March and April of 2019 all experienced well above average precipitation and contributed to the snowpack, which peaked at over 150% of average last year.
“It just shows how unpredictable snow and precipitation are here in California and how a few atmospheric rivers really drastically change the water year like the one were having now into a wet water year,” de Guzman said.
Luckily, de Guzman said reservoirs statewide are at or above their historical averages for this time of year thanks in part to a wet 2019, as well as optimized reservoir operations.
De Guzman said the foundation of California’s water supply forecasting system remains the manual snow surveys.
“The data gathered from these surveys are used to create seasonal runoff forecasts and define how wet or dry a year is based on the total precipitation, including both rain and snow, and runoff,” he said.
This critical snow survey data and forecasts are used by:
- Operators of flood control projects to determine how much water can safely be stored in a reservoir while reserving space for predicted inflows. This includes the State Water Project, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for the Central Valley Project, and local reservoir operators.
- Other state agencies, including the Office of Emergency Services and the State Water Resources Control Board, to develop responses to drought or flood emergencies.
- Public and private utilities to determine what percentage of their electric energy generation will be hydropower.
- Water districts to manage surface and groundwater storage, allocate the available supply, plan water deliveries, and coordinate conjunctive use operations.
- Agricultural interests to determine crop planting patterns, groundwater pumping needs, and irrigation schedules.
- Researchers to improve snow melt runoff forecasting methods and perform climate change analyses.
DWR conducts five media-oriented snow surveys at Phillips Station each winter in January, February, March, April and, if necessary, May. On average, the snowpack supplies about 30 percent of California’s water needs as it melts in the spring and early summer.
