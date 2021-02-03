Dry conditions continue despite winter storms

SACRAMENTO — The Department of Water Resources conducted on Wednesday the second manual snow survey of the season at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada.

The manual survey recorded 63 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 17 inches, which is 93% of average for this location. The snow water equivalent measures the amount of water contained in the snowpack and is a key component of DWR’s water supply forecast.

Despite much-needed snow brought in by recent winter storms — California traditionally receives about 75% of its annual precipitation during December, January and February — DWR officials said dry conditions continue.

“The recent blast of winter weather was a welcome sight, but it was not enough to offset this winter’s dry start,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth. “While there is still a chance we will see additional storms in the coming weeks, the department and other state agencies are preparing for the potential for a second consecutive year of dry conditions.”

Statewide snow survey measurements reflect those dry conditions. DWR officials said Fall 2020 was extremely dry, especially in the Sierra Nevada, and follows last year’s below-average snow and precipitation.

Measurements from DWR’s electronic snow survey stations indicate that statewide the snowpack’s snow water equivalent is 12.5 inches, or 70% of the Feb. 3 average, and 45% of the April 1 average. April 1 is typically when California’s snowpack is the deepest and has the highest snow water equivalent.