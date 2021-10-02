Driven in large part by higher prices during the COVID-19 pandemic, dairy products were among the most valuable commodities produced in the San Joaquin Valley last year, and the single most valuable in Kings County.
But escalating costs of feed and operations largely attributable to drought could put milk on shaky ground in coming years, according to dairy officials.
The 2020 Crop Report for the Kings County Department of Agriculture shows livestock and poultry products increased in worth, with a value for the year of over $700 million. Of of that dollar value, cows' milk made up $694 million.
Since then prices have dropped, however, said Noel Rosa, president of Rosa Bros. Milk Co., and unless they go up again soon, dairy farmers could face serious hardships.
“The price of the raw milk that the farmers receive really needs to go up because the input costs are just really rising at the farm level,” Rosa said.
While the cows have enough drinking water, Rosa said, the cost of feed has skyrocketed due to the drought. Crops like hay and alfalfa have been failing in California, forcing farmers to import them from other states to compensate for the low local yields, while the corn supply is already coming predominantly from the Midwest.
“Our row crops have been down — production and value — so there’s less feed and stuff like that in the Valley, mostly due to lack of water and/or cost of water,” said Dusty Ference, executive director at the Kings County Farm Bureau. “So it makes sense that dairies have to import more feed."
“All feed prices are higher,” said Sarah Dean, controller for Bar 20 Dairy Farms in Fresno County. “Biproduct feed such as almond hulls, which have had little to no cost in the past, have increased significantly and commodities grown in other regions of the country such as Texas and the Midwest greatly increased as well.”
As an example, Dean said that the cost of rolled corn from the Midwest has increased by nearly $100 a ton. Further complicating the problem is that the current drought is not exclusive to California. And while some feed crops are being imported, farmers in those states are having problems of their own.
“The alfalfa, some of it is grown locally and some of it is grown in other western states,” Rosa said. “But even other western states are experiencing drought conditions right now, so they’re limited on their water as well. And so the crop that is grown is bid up, pricewise.”
Bar 20 produces its own silage, hay and alfalfa for its cows, allowing the dairy to have access to feed with control over cost. But even so, the lack of rain affects the quality of the ground water used for irrigation, potentially impacting crop yields and feed value.
“Cost increases have been seen across the board,” Dean said. “Water, energy, labor, fertilizer and other operating costs have all increased and inflation will inevitably continue to impact this going forward.”
Dean pointed out that meanwhile, there has been more pressure because of increased property taxes to fund new water-related legislation, and the fees and memberships needed to comply with water regulations add to the cost. For example, a $19 per acre fee was tagged on to Bar 20’s property tax bills to help fund Fresno County’s groundwater agency under the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) starting in 2018.
Dean echoed Rosa’s position that milk prices have not maintained the necessary levels to offset the cost of feed and regulatory demands, and said that milk prices, which are based on worldwide supply and demand, could go up significantly in the long run.
“The drought in California will have little short-term impact on milk prices,” Dean said. “However the long-term impact of less dairy cows and less supply of milk will no doubt impact pricing.”
The increase in the price of dairy products needed to sustain the industry may take time to realize, however.
As the cost of dairy production continues to go up, Dean said it will take innovative measures to survive, and that those who don’t innovate may end up pulling out altogether, leading to a vacuum in local markets and resulting shortages in dairy products.
