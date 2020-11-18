Driver sustains minor injuries in collision

VISALIA — On Monday, at 9:05 p.m., officers responded to a report of an injury traffic collision at Walnut Avenue and Cotta Street.
Officers learned a grey Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on Walnut Avenue approaching Cotta Street when it struck the rear of an unoccupied semi-truck parked along the curb on Walnut Avenue.
The driver of the Camry was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision.
