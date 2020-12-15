You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver carjacked at knife point
0 comments
top story

Driver carjacked at knife point

  • Updated
  • 0

VISALIA — On Saturday, at 10:33 p.m., officers responded to the Majestic Motel and spoke to a victim who stated he was carjacked at knife point. The victim was working as a driver for a local taxi company.

At 10:44 p.m. the California Highway Patrol received a report of a collision involving a taxi in Goshen.

Officers arrived to that scene and ultimately detained Robert Renteria, 29. Renteria was found to be on active CDC Parole. He was booked at Tulare County Pretrial Facility.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Richard Gonsalves
Obituaries

Richard Gonsalves

On Saturday, December 5, 2020, Richard Gonsalves, loving son, husband and father of two boys ( Noah Gonsalves, and Owen Gonsalves) passed away…

Jacob John Estrada, Sr.
Obituaries

Jacob John Estrada, Sr.

Jacob Estrada, Sr. of Lemoore passed away on November 29, 2020 in Hanford at the age of 45. Jacob was a surveillance officer at the Tachi Palace.

Eva Solorio
Obituaries

Eva Solorio

On Thursday, November 26, 2020, Eva Solorio Gomez, 60, of Hanford, received her wings and went to her heavenly home. Eva was a Godly woman who…

Get ready to ‘Deck the Smalls’
News

Get ready to ‘Deck the Smalls’

  • Updated

HANFORD — This Friday, Dec. 11, Main Street Hanford encourages you to shop local and safely this holiday season by inviting you to “Deck the Smalls.”

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News