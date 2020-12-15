Driver carjacked at knife point

VISALIA — On Saturday, at 10:33 p.m., officers responded to the Majestic Motel and spoke to a victim who stated he was carjacked at knife point. The victim was working as a driver for a local taxi company.
At 10:44 p.m. the California Highway Patrol received a report of a collision involving a taxi in Goshen.
Officers arrived to that scene and ultimately detained Robert Renteria, 29. Renteria was found to be on active CDC Parole. He was booked at Tulare County Pretrial Facility.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!